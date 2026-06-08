Stanhope Senior Citizens to host fall prevention Lunch and Learn

The Stanhope Borough Senior Citizens will meet Thursday, June 25, at the American Legion Musconetcong Post 278, 119 Route 183, Stanhope.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. for a free Lunch and Learn program on fall prevention. The regular meeting will begin at noon.

Guest speaker Juliette Bannister, a health educator and Medical Reserve Corps unit coordinator with the Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services, will present information on fall prevention and related health topics.

The organization welcomes Stanhope residents and those from surrounding communities who are age 50 and older. Annual membership dues are $25.

For more information, contact Ann de Jongh, president of the Stanhope Borough Senior Citizens, at 973-691-6356.