Stuff the Bus campaign collects food for county’s pantry

Sussex County /
| 20 Nov 2023 | 10:44
    ST1 Rebecca Ismail, a volunteer for the Stuff the Bus campaign against hunger, loads a bus with donated food Friday, Nov. 17 at Lakeland Bank in Sparta. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    ST2 Volunteer Ruby Young unloads a car full of donations from Ames Rubber.
    ST3 Riley Dunn donates food to the Stuff the Bus campaign.
    ST4 Keith Niedelgal of Hamburg, senior vice president/regional administrator at Lakeland Bank, pushes a shopping cart full of food.
    ST5 Robert and Kate Daly drop off donations.
For the 16th year in a row, WSUS, WNNJ and WHCY radio personalities spearheaded the Stuff the Bus campaign against hunger in Sussex County.

ShopRite and Lakeland Bank served as drop-off points for donations Nov. 17-19. The items collected help restock the shelves at the Sussex County Social Services food pantry.

County Skylands Ride buses transported the thousands of pounds of food donated to county offices Monday, Nov. 20.

On average, the Social Services pantry distributes food to more than 2,000 people each month and the number continues to rise.