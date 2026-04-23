Sussex County breaks ground on health emergency response facility

The Sussex County Board of County Commissioners held a groundbreaking ceremony April 17 to mark the start of construction on a new Division of Health emergency response and storage facility.

The “pole barn” facility, to be built on Morris Turnpike, will support the county’s public health operations, including emergency preparedness, communicable disease response and community outreach programs.

County officials said the project is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and is designed to address current limitations in storage capacity, which is spread across multiple locations.

The new building will be located on county-owned property within the Morris Turnpike campus, near the Sheriff’s Office, County 911 Communications Center and Office of Emergency Management, allowing for improved coordination during emergency situations.

Commissioner Director Jill Space said the project represents an investment in public safety.

“The Commissioner Board is excited to see this investment in public safety and emergency response coming to fruition,” Space said. “We are committed to enhancing the county’s ability to protect the health and safety of our residents.”

Officials said the facility will provide secure, centralized storage for specialized equipment and mobile resources used by the county’s Division of Health.