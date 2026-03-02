Sussex County Community College launches spring programs for seniors

Sussex County Community College’s Center for Lifelong Learning, in partnership with Senior Services of Sussex County, is offering a series of spring programs for seniors designed to promote learning, wellness, and community engagement.

The lineup includes a variety of lectures, workshops, and hands-on courses. Highlights include Mixed Media Art Workshops on March 18 and April 22, Lunch & Learn sessions such as “Alternative Ways to Treat Pain – Massage and More” on March 20, and a six-part Introduction to Drawing series beginning March 21. Participants can also explore poetry in “Tracing Haiku: Classical Origins to Modern Innovation” on April 3, attend a history lecture on “The Siege of Vicksburg” on April 10, or join the WISE (Wellness Initiative for Senior Education) six-week program starting April 17.

Other offerings include a Lunch & Matinee performance of Clue: The Musical on April 25, a guided birdwatching walk at the NJ School of Conservation on May 4, and a multi-week Community-Focused Photojournalism course from April 7 to May 26. Many events are free or low-cost, with some including meals or materials, and registration is required.

For a complete list of programs and registration details, seniors can visit sussex.edu/lifelonglearning or call 973-579-0555 ext. 1277.