Sussex County Community College to host career education information session

Sussex County Community College will host a Career and Technical Education information session on Thursday, Aug. 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McGuire Technical Education Center, 47 Main St.

The drop-in event will give prospective students an opportunity to learn about the college’s career-focused programs, tour the facility, meet faculty and industry partners, and explore career opportunities before the fall semester begins.

Career training programs include advanced manufacturing, automotive service technology, baking and pastry arts, building construction technology, culinary arts, diesel technology, electrical lineworker, exercise science, optics technology and welding.

The college’s technical education programs emphasize hands-on instruction, industry-recognized skills and real-world experience to prepare students for careers in high-demand fields.

Admissions and Student Support Services staff will be available to help attendees complete the enrollment process, including submitting the college’s free application, registering for classes, exploring financial aid options and learning about student support services.

The event is open to recent high school graduates, adult learners, career changers and others interested in workforce training.

Those interested in applying for the fall semester can complete a free application at sussex.edu/fall.