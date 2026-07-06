Sussex County Farmers and Crafters’ Market announces summer photo contes

The Sussex County Farmers and Crafters’ Market is sponsoring a summer photography contest featuring barns and farm animals.

The contest is open to photographers of all ages and includes four categories: barns and farm animals for participants age 18 and older, and barns and farm animals for photographers age 17 and younger.

Applications will be available beginning July 11 during market hours, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Contest organizers remind participants to ask property owners for permission before photographing barns or animals and advise that no trespassing is permitted.

Photographs must be submitted as 8-by-10-inch prints matted in white. Entries are due Oct. 10 and will be returned to photographers after the contest.

Winning photographs will be selected by public and vendor voting at the market through Nov. 28. Cash prizes will be awarded at 1 p.m. Nov. 28.

The Sussex County Farmers and Crafters’ Market is held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, except Aug. 8 because of the New Jersey State Fair, at 37 Plains Road at the entrance to the Sussex County Fairgrounds.