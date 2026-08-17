Sussex County Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market returns

The Sussex County Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta, offering locally grown food, baked goods and handcrafted items.

The market is held on the second and fourth Saturday of each month and supports local farmers, 4-H members and area artisans.

Brodhecker Farm will offer farm-fresh eggs, while Ideal Farms will have fresh local vegetables. Brodhecker Farm, Ideal Farms and Daisy Fields Bakery are working with local 4-H members, who will receive a percentage of sales.

Local artisans also will offer a variety of handmade products, including jewelry, wooden signs, photography prints featuring Sussex County, wooden lanterns, novelty towels, crocheted items and goat milk soaps.

The market also is accepting entries for its Farm Photo Contest, which is open to the public. Information and applications for submitting photos by Sept. 12 are available at the market.

The Sussex County Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market is held at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.