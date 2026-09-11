Sussex County Library expands mobile service to Newton

The Sussex County Library System has expanded its mobile library services with a regular stop at 15 Trinity St. in Newton while the Dennis Branch is temporarily closed for renovations.

The addition is intended to ensure Newton residents continue to have access to library services close to home during the yearlong renovation project.

Dot Mobile Library has traveled throughout Sussex County since launching last summer, making stops at community events, schools, child care centers and assisted living facilities. It also has regular stops in Montague, Stillwater and Green Township.

The Newton stop is currently scheduled for Mondays from 2 to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Visitors can sign up for or renew a library card, browse and check out materials, receive assistance from library staff and use free public Wi-Fi at each stop.

At the Trinity Street location, patrons also can pick up library holds by scheduling online or calling the Main Library at 973-948-3660, option 2.

“Dot has become such a welcome sight across Sussex County over the past year,” Library Director Will Porter said. “Adding a stop at Trinity Street means our Newton neighbors can continue enjoying library services while we renovate the Dennis Branch. Dot is proof that the library can meet people where they are.”

Dot is named in honor of Dorothy Henry, the Sussex County Library System’s first librarian and bookmobile driver, who was known as “Dot.” The mobile library continues her legacy of bringing library services directly to communities throughout Sussex County.

For the latest schedule, including changes and cancellations, or to request a visit from Dot, residents can visit the Sussex County Library System’s mobile library webpage. Information about the Dennis Branch renovation also is available through the library system.