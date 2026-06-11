Sussex County Library receives historic Dennis Library desk and family artifacts

The Sussex County Library System recently received a historic donation tied to the early history of the Dennis Library, including a wooden desk handmade in 1852 by its first librarian, the Rev. Myron Barrett.

The desk was donated to the Dennis Branch by Barrett’s great-great-grandson, Peter Barrett, along with additional family artifacts.

The donation also includes a Bible owned by the Rev. Barrett, annotated during his studies at Yale in the 1840s, and genealogy records compiled by Peter Barrett’s father, Myron Knox Barrett Jr.

Rev. Barrett played a key role in establishing the Dennis Library, helping organize and manage the institution from the formation of its board of directors in 1868 through the opening of the library building in 1872. He served as librarian and board secretary until his death in 1876.

“We are so grateful for the opportunity to share these important pieces of both Dennis Library and Barrett family history with the community,” said Tara Schaberg, Local History and Genealogy librarian. “Rev. Barrett’s impact on the library has long been recognized through a plaque displayed in his honor. He was much more than the first librarian.”

Schaberg noted that Barrett was also active in the Newton Library Association and played a role in committees that helped establish the original library building.

Rev. Barrett first came to Sussex County in 1854 as pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in Newton, serving for about five years. He later married Emma Ryerson, daughter of prominent Newton resident David Ryerson, in 1856. He was also involved with the Newton Collegiate Institute.

The donation also carries historical significance connected to the nation’s 250th anniversary. Fifty years ago, during the United States Bicentennial, Barrett’s descendants previously contributed additional family materials and a historic photograph to the library’s local history collection.

The materials were recently received by members of the library’s Local History and Genealogy Department, Dennis Branch Manager Sara Branagan and Library Director Will Porter.

The donated items are currently housed at the Main Library at 125 Morris Turnpike in Frankford Township.