Sussex County Library to host free Italy travel presentation

The Sussex County Main Library will host a free travel presentation, “La Bella Vita: The Beautiful Life in Italy,” on July 11.

The program will run from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the library, 165 Morris Turnpike.

Presenter Linda Grinthal of Sunset View Farm Dahlias will discuss practical travel tips for visiting Italy, including driving, dining and navigating the country. The presentation will also cover ways to avoid common tourist pitfalls and unexpected driving fines while making the most of an Italian vacation.

Registration is available through the Sussex County Library System website. Admission is free.