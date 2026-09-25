Sussex County seeks public input on opioid settlement funds

Sussex County will reopen an online public portal Oct. 1 to gather residents’ ideas on how to invest the county’s share of national opioid settlement funds.

The portal will be available through Oct. 22 at the Sussex County website. Residents, families and community organizations, particularly those with lived experience related to the opioid crisis, are encouraged to submit comments and suggestions.

County officials said the settlement funds provide an opportunity to support efforts aimed at preventing opioid-related harm and protecting residents. The money allocated to Sussex County over the next several years must be used for opioid abatement strategies outlined by the state of New Jersey.

County officials said public input will help shape how the funds are invested and guide future efforts to address the opioid crisis.

The public portal will be available at sussex.nj.us during the comment period.