Sussex County to host 26th annual Salute to Military Veterans

Sussex County will host its 26th annual Salute to Military Veterans Parade at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at the Richards Building at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta.

The annual event, organized by the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners, Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services and Veterans Committee, will honor veterans of all branches of the military.

The program will include a parade featuring veterans, military vehicles, civic groups, community bands and local high school bands.

Other highlights will include the reading of essays written by local students, a solemn remembrance of prisoners of war and those missing in action, and a 21-gun salute by members of the Ogdensburg VFW.

County commissioners will present commemorative pins to veterans in attendance.