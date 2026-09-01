Sussex County to host caregiver expo

The Sussex County Division of Senior Services will host its 2026 Caregiver Expo from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at Farmstead Golf and Country Club, 88 Lawrence Road, Lafayette.

The free event is designed to help caregivers learn about resources and services available in Sussex County as they support elderly or disabled family members and friends.

Caregivers may assist with tasks ranging from shopping and transportation to personal care, housekeeping, nutrition, legal and financial matters and coordination of medical care. The expo will provide information on services that can help caregivers manage those responsibilities and support seniors in remaining as independent as possible in their homes and communities.

Resources represented at the expo will include home care services, transportation, nutrition programs, medical equipment, social services, legal services, respite services and support groups.

The program will include brief overviews of the services provided by participating agencies, allowing caregivers to learn more about the range of support available. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres also will be provided.

Admission is free, but preregistration is required. To register, contact the Sussex County Division of Senior Services at 973-579-0555, ext. 1225; fax 973-579-0550; or email kking@sussex.nj.us.