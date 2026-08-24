Sydney Alderson becomes Lenape Valley’s first female Eagle Scout

When Scouts BSA opened its membership to girls in 2019, Alderson was among those who seized the opportunity. Encouraged by mentors including Bob Brady, she embraced the program, learning new skills, completing service projects and taking on some of Scouting’s most challenging adventures.

Her Scouting journey culminated in June when she completed her Eagle Scout project, earning the organization’s highest rank and becoming Lenape Valley Regional High School’s first female Eagle Scout graduate.

Alderson designed, funded and sourced materials for the construction of two horse wash stalls for Equine Therapy of New Jersey in Long Valley. She also led a team of fellow Scouts, family members and other volunteers through the project.

The work required extensive planning and manual labor. Volunteers dug 3-foot-deep holes and secured 10-foot posts in concrete. Once the structures were stabilized, the team installed stone dust and rubber mats to create a sturdy surface for the horses.

The completed wash stalls provide Equine Therapy of New Jersey with a secure place to tether horses while they are being washed, helping keep the animals balanced and centered.

The organization provides services for individuals with special needs, veterans and therapeutic clients.

“We would like to extend a huge thank you to Sydney Alderson for her incredible dedication and hard work on the wash stall project at ETNJ,” said Kelly Canzone, the project beneficiary from Equine Therapy of New Jersey. “Sydney designed and built a beautiful new wash stall for our horses, creating a safer, more functional space that will benefit our program for years to come.”

Canzone praised Alderson’s leadership and commitment to service, saying the project will have a lasting impact on the organization’s horses, riders, volunteers and staff.

Alderson’s accomplishments extend well beyond her Eagle Scout project. She graduated from Lenape Valley Regional with a 4.4 GPA and was a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Interact, Peer to Peer and the Gifted and Talented program.

She also was a four-year athlete in soccer and basketball. Her senior soccer season was particularly successful as team captain, earning her Team MVP, All-Conference and Athlete of the Week honors.

Alderson also represented Lenape Valley Regional at the Mount Olive Sportsmanship Summit and was named the 2026 Pass It Along Scholar Athlete representing the school.

Her Scouting experience included high-adventure programs at Sea Base in Florida, Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico and the Summit Bechtel Reserve in West Virginia.

Those experiences, combined with her leadership in school, athletics and community service, have helped shape Alderson’s path as she prepares for the next chapter.

This fall, she will attend the University of Tampa.