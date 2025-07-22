Talk on SCCC’s Ramapo at Sussex Partnership

An information session on the Ramapo at Sussex Partnership will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 30 in Sussex County Community College’s Student Success Center in the Administration (B) Building.

The partnership allows students pursuing a bachelor’s degree to continue their studies on SCCC’s campus during the third year of Ramapo College’s bachelor’s degree curriculum.

For the fourth year, students will transition to Ramapo’s Mahwah campus to complete their bachelor’s degree in social science, humanities and global studies, or psychology.

For those seeking a master’s degree, Ramapo is introducing the 2+1+1 program, which enables students to earn their associate degree at SCCC and complete their bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Ramapo College in five years.

The pathway offers a more cost-effective route to obtaining a master’s degree in business administration, special education or social work.

For information about the Ramapo at Sussex Partnership, go online to sussex.edu/ramapo

Registration for the fall semester continues until Sept. 2, when classes begin.

Students may apply at sussex.edu/apply or send email to admissions@sussex.edu