Tranquility United Methodist Church to host 77th Lord’s Auction

Tranquility United Methodist Church will host its 77th annual Lord’s Auction Aug. 29, with proceeds benefiting renovations to the 222-year-old church building and reconstruction of its steeple.

The auction will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the church at the corner of Kennedy Road and Route 517 in Tranquility.

Items up for auction will include artwork, handmade quilts, knitted and crocheted items, cross-stitch pieces and woodwork. Additional offerings may include plants, baked goods, jelly, canned goods, fresh local produce and hand-painted items.

Organizers said the event features items that are homemade, homegrown, home-baked or handcrafted. In past years, the auction has included unusual offerings such as calves.

Food, drinks and ice cream also will be available.

The auction will be held rain or shine. To avoid extreme temperatures, the auction portion of the event will be held inside the Tranquility United Methodist Church Community House, while refreshments and item display tables will remain under the large tent.

Organizers invite residents to attend the annual community event and support the preservation of the historic church building and steeple.