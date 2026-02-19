Troop 85’s Anthony Quaglio Earns Eagle Scout rank

Troop 85 has announced that Anthony Quaglio has earned the rank of Eagle Scout.

During his time with the troop, Quaglio earned 32 merit badges and the National Outdoor Award for Camping. He accumulated more than 70 nights of camping, including summer camp at Citta Scout Reservation.

He also participated in several high-adventure trips, including whitewater rafting on the Hudson and Black rivers in New York and hiking in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, where he summited Mount Washington, Mount Moosilauke and the Hancock peaks.

Quaglio currently serves as senior patrol leader of Troop 85. He previously held the positions of assistant senior patrol leader, quartermaster, scribe, patrol leader and den chief.

For his Eagle Scout project, Quaglio constructed recreational park benches and performed trail maintenance at Kittatinny Valley State Park.

He is a junior at Newton High School, where he participates in cross-country, indoor and outdoor track, FFA, Peer Leadership and the National Honor Society.