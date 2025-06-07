UPDATED: Newton Day, Andover Twp. Day are today; Hampton Day moves to Sunday

The annual Newton Day will be Saturday, June 7.

Vendors will line Spring Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Family activities will begin at 5 p.m. at Memory Park, 111 Moran St. There will be live music and fireworks after dark.

The rain date in June 14.

The Miss Newton contest will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the municipal building, 39 Trinity St.

A Little Miss and Little Mister Newton also will be chosen then.

For information, call 973-383-3521 ext. 231.

Andover Twp. Day

Andover Township Day will start at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 7 at Hillside Park.

There will be food trucks, live music, a bungee trampoline, obstacle course, super slide, bounce house, soccer darts and dunk tank.

The event will end with fireworks at dusk.

Hampton Day

The annual Hampton Day has been moved to the rain date of Sunday, June 8 from Saturday.

It will be held from 2 p.m. to dusk at Hampton Park, also known as the Pit, 1 Rumsey Road, Newton.

The free events will have inflatables and carnival games, a Bubble Show, the Hampton Prince & Princess Contest, a talent show, a live DJ, food trucks and fireworks at dark.

Bring lawn chairs.