UPDATED: Voters defeat school budget increase

Voters rejected a ballot question seeking approval to raise $1.7 million as a permanent addition to the Byram Township School District budget in the election Tuesday, April 16.

District officials had said the increase would be used to pay for salaries and benefits of staff members to maintain or reduce class sizes and to restore four full-time teaching positions.

There were 796 no votes, about 60 percent of the total, and 549 in favor of the ballot question.

James McBain won a school board seat with 731 votes, about 62 percent of total, compared with 423 votes for Debbie Rosario. They were competing for a seat with a one-year unexpired term.

McBain previously served on the board and recently was appointed to fill a vacant seat.

Courtny Gallagher and Kristy McFarlane were unopposed in their bids for re-election to three-year terms.

About 20 percent of registered voters cast ballots in the election, which was moved from November to April this year. Most school districts in the state hold elections in the fall.