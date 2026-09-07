Valley National Bank launches September food drive for Weekend Bag Program

Valley National Bank is partnering with The Weekend Bag Program Inc. for a monthlong collection drive to benefit local children.

The September collection began with a Stuff the Van event Friday and Saturday, Sept. 4-5, outside the Valley National Bank branch in Sparta.

Throughout September, Valley National Bank will collect needed items for The Weekend Bag Program at its branches throughout Sussex County.

Donations help the nonprofit provide local children with Weekend Bags containing food and essential items.

The partnership is expected to include additional initiatives between Valley National Bank and The Weekend Bag Program, with more details to be announced.