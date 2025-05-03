Wild West City opens for season

Wild West City, which has been entertaining audiences for more than six decades, opens for the season this weekend in Byram.

Planned are weekly events featuring new mini-skits, remastered shows and plenty of its marquee seasonal favorites.

The Western-themed amusement park features live action shows, train and stagecoach rides, demonstrations, historical exhibits, music, special events and an opportunity to mingle with cowboys and cowgirls in “Dodge City.”

The park’s Spring Bonanza includes a new seasonal food and beverage menu in the Golden Nugget Saloon.

Visitors may bring food into the park and picnic in the Grove.

A recent addition to Wild West City is the Billy the Kid Show: “Billy’s Great Escape.” And the Native American Indian Village has been expanded to include a more detailed history of how Native Americans lived.

Special days during the year include Wild West City’s National Day of the Cowboy and Cowgirl, Civil War re-enactments and Native American events.

Discounts are offered on Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and Scout weekends.

Posse memberships, which cost $150, allow unlimited visits during the 2025 season, admission to all special event days, a bring-a-friend ticket, a souvenir cup, and discounts at food and retail shops.

Advance tickets cost $37 for those ages 15-61 and $32 for those ages 3-14 and 62 and older. They may be purchased online at wildwestcity.com

Tickets at the door cost more.