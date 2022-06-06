After rough season, the Patriots prep for the next challenge

Not only once in a great while or every so often, but just about every time that the Lenape Valley High School boy’s lacrosse team stepped onto the field during the regular season, as well as in the post season, they were faced with an opponent that possessed considerable talent.

While the Patriots may not have finished with a winning overall record this spring, the effort that they gave was true and very respectable, and the future may very well be bright.

“There are a few games that stand out to our staff,’’ Lenape Valley head coach Richard Shahpazian said. “The win against a really great Kittatinny team [4-2 on April 21] was really remarkable. Our players executed the game plan well and really battled hard that day.

“Our two overtime losses always stand out in some positive ways. Losing to Roxbury in OT [4-3 on May 9] and Jefferson in the [NJSIAA North Jersey Group 1 Sectional State Tournament on May 18] in OT really showed the true character of our players. They were there for each other, supported one another and stayed together as a family.’’

Leadership was a constant positive influence for Lenape Valley throughout the year.

“I thought our two captains — Jack LaVere and Troy Brennan — did an outstanding job keeping the team together and keeping everyone positive even when the going got tough,’’ Shahpazian said. “Other players like Eric Perez, Liam Kelly and Braden Coles also emerged as great lead-by-example players.

“These guys really worked hard this year. After our last game, Troy, Braden, Eric and Liam were already ready to begin working towards next season which is great leadership from our rising seniors.’’

Coach Shahpazian mentioned a student athlete on the roster who showed continual improvements from the first day of preseason practice right through the last game of 2022.

“Nate Sarnella is a guy who improved every single day,’’ Shahpazian said. “The reason is due to his work ethic and his no fear mentality. We asked Nate to step up big this year. He really worked hard and became a true staple in transition for us. Every ground ball was his no matter who stood in his path.

“I was also very impressed with our face-off guy, Eric Perez. He has definitely established himself as one of the top in the state at his position, but this did not stop him from learning new moves and exits to continue to perfect his craft.’’

Besides twice toppling Kittatinny, the Patriots defeated Warren Hills (12-6 on April 16) this past season.

“The bond and brotherhood between our players and coaches truly feels like a family,’’ Shahpazian added. “It is very rare that you get an entire team that buys into the culture.’’