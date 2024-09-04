Boys soccer team opener is today

The Newton High School boys soccer team will open its season with back-to-back home matches against Vernon and Dover on Wednesday, Sept. 4 and Saturday, Sept. 7, respectively.

“I have been involved with the Newton program for 20 years, and this truly is one of the most cohesive groups of players I have coached,’’ head coach Brian Martin said.

“Regardless of outcome, we have an amazing team spirit, and there is no doubt that this season will be successful regardless of our overall record or stats.’’

Key returning players include seniors Shawn Blasak (center midfield), Nate Logan (center back) and Paul Reinhardt (forward); juniors Riley Fleming (forward) and Jack Boffa (goal tender); and sophomore Chase Vince Cruz (midfield).

Promising newcomers include seniors Andrew Niemyski (defense and midfield), Santiago Valencia (defender) and Matt Miranda (forward); juniors Brad Williams (midfield) and Jayden Mims (defender); and sophomores JT Kurilko (midfield), Logan Scuralli (defense and forward) and Anthony Romeo (goal tender).

“I am hopeful all of the players who contribute will be strong leaders,’’ Martin said. “We are working on developing a great team bond and the expectation is that everyone regardless of role will step up to lead our program.’’

Last year, Newton tallied an overall record of 9-9-2 with a mark of 6-4 in the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Freedom Division.

The team advanced to the quarterfinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 Tournament as the No. 13 seed after upsetting fourth-seeded Lakeland, 2-1, in the opening round. Newton was defeated by Mahwah, 3-0, in the quarterfinal.

This fall, the Braves will compete in the NJAC Freedom Division along with High Point, Jefferson, Vernon, Hackettstown and Dover.

“Our division is extremely challenging, which will help us prepare as the season progresses,’’ the coach said. “I believe that as the season develops, we will emerge as a potential spoiler. We are young; therefore building experience will be paramount to our successes.

“Hackettstown and newly added Dover will be the strongest opposition within our division.’’