Boys soccer team wins first 2 games

The Newton High School boys soccer team started its 2023 campaign with a pair of impressive one-goal victories.

Senior Andrew Steinberg converted a pass from Charlie Nicholas in the first half and Jack Boffa registered the shutout with a six-save effort as the Braves earned a 1-0 decision over Vernon on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Two days later, senior Dominic Celi struck for two second-half goals to rally Newton to a 3-2 win over North Warren on the road in Blairstown.

North Warren held a 1-0 lead before Steinberg scored off a feed from Shaun Blasak later in the opening half to forge a 1-1 tie at intermission.

Boffa, a sophomore, finished with three saves to anchor the Braves’ defense.

A year ago, Newton went 14-4-1, reaching the championship game of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament, where it bowed to Hunterdon Central.

Newton is scheduled to play host to Hackettstown at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 before playing at Sparta at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.

Here’s a look at how other Newton sports teams fared last week:

Girls soccer

The Braves dropped a pair of games at home to open their season.

On Sept. 7, Newton held a two-goal halftime lead after receiving two goals from Bella Deleon, but Morris Tech struck three times after the break to pull out a 3-2 win.

Two days later, Newton - and goalie Sophia May (14 saves) - held Kittatinny scoreless in the first half before the Cougars scored twice after intermission to earn a 2-0 victory in Newton.

The Braves are scheduled to play at Hackettstown at 4 p.m. Sept. 14 before playing at Lenape Valley at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18.

Field hockey

In its only game last week, Newton traveled to Lenape Valley in Stanhope and suffered a 1-0 loss on Friday, Sept. 8.

Emily Bilik made four saves in net for Newton, which held a 12-8 advantage in shots.

The Braves are coming off a 12-7-2 mark last season that included a trip to the semifinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 1 tournament.

Newton is slated to play at Summit at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 before playing host to Whippany Park at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Girls tennis

The Braves are scheduled to play host to Sussex Tech at Merriam Avenue Elementary School at 4 p.m. Sept. 14 before taking part in the first round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Sept. 18 at the Pingry School in Martinsville.