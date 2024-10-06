x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Sports

Braves advance in tournament

NEWTON. Field hockey team to play Warren Hills in semifinals Tuesday.

Newton /
| 06 Oct 2024 | 01:46
    Newton Braves and Voorhees Vikings battle for control of the ball. Newton won the match, 3-0, at home Sept. 28. (Photos by George Leroy Hunter)
    Newton Braves and Voorhees Vikings battle for control of the ball. Newton won the match, 3-0, at home Sept. 28. (Photos by George Leroy Hunter)
    Newton's Caitlyn Neill and Voorhees's Isabella Settembrini reach for the ball in the third period.
    Newton's Caitlyn Neill and Voorhees's Isabella Settembrini reach for the ball in the third period.
    Newton's Meadow D'Annibale and Voorhees's Isabella Settembrini battle for control of the ball in the third period.
    Newton's Meadow D'Annibale and Voorhees's Isabella Settembrini battle for control of the ball in the third period.
    Voorhees's Abigail Sell and Newton's Olivia May reach for the ball in the third period.
    Voorhees's Abigail Sell and Newton's Olivia May reach for the ball in the third period.
    A Voorhees Viking controls the ball while shadowed by Newton Braves.
    A Voorhees Viking controls the ball while shadowed by Newton Braves.
    While reaching for the ball, Newton's Emma Trout stays ahead of her Voorhees opponent in the second period.
    While reaching for the ball, Newton's Emma Trout stays ahead of her Voorhees opponent in the second period.
    The Newton Braves defend their goal post as Voorhees Viking Isabella Settembrini (22) attempts to shoot.
    The Newton Braves defend their goal post as Voorhees Viking Isabella Settembrini (22) attempts to shoot.
    The ball is the focus of attention.
    The ball is the focus of attention.
    Newton Braves defend their goal post from attacking Voorhees Vikings.
    Newton Braves defend their goal post from attacking Voorhees Vikings.
    The ball is airborne in front of the Newton Braves goalpost.
    The ball is airborne in front of the Newton Braves goalpost.

Kaitlyn Harding totaled three goals and an assist; Meadow D’Annibale scored twice; and Jaclyn Vena added a goal and an assist to power the second-seeded Newton High School field hockey team to a 6-0 victory over seventh-seeded Belvidere in the quarterfinal round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament at home Friday afternoon, Oct. 4.

Newton is scheduled to meet third-seeded Warren Hills in a tri-county semifinal round Tuesday, Oct. 8 at home.

Goalies Ava Kithcart (two saves), Abbie Paglia and Karlee Reid combined on the shutout for the Braves’ fifth shutout this season.

Here’s how other Newton teams fared recently:

Boys soccer

Newton was seeded ninth for the H/W/S Tournament and received a bye into the second round, where it was set to play at eighth-seeded Warren Hills on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Chase Vince-Cruz (four goals, three assists) and Paul Reinhart (four goals, one assist) lead the Braves (3-7) in scoring.

Girls soccer

Sahara Pereira scored and Sophia May made five saves, but the Braves bowed to Kitattinny, 2-1, at home Sept. 30.

Newton (4-5-2) was seeded eighth for the H/W/S Tournament and was scheduled to play host to ninth-seeded Lenape Valley in a second-round game Wednesday, Oct. 9.

With a win, Newton would advance to the quarterfinal round and play at top-seeded Kittatinny on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Girls tennis

Micaela Schlesner at second singles and the first doubles team of Sinead Kerrick and Duncan Henriquez each won, but seventh-seeded Newton bowed to 10th-seeded Sussex Tech, 3-2, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 tournament at home Sept. 30.

Schlesner, the team of Kerrick and Henriquez along with Samantha Sutton (first singles), Kirsten Ehrnberg (third singles), and Halle Schuele and Nana Tabiri (second doubles) all won as Newton blanked Wallkill Valley, 5-0, in a regular-season match at home Wednesday, Oct 2.

Cross country

Shane Bickerton placed 27th with a time of 19:09.00 to pace the Newton boys at the Shore Coaches Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Holmdel Park.

Maggie Daggett led the Newton girls, placing 55th in 23:23.00. Olivia Youngs was right behind in 61st place with a time of 23:38.00.