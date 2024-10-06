Braves advance in tournament

Kaitlyn Harding totaled three goals and an assist; Meadow D’Annibale scored twice; and Jaclyn Vena added a goal and an assist to power the second-seeded Newton High School field hockey team to a 6-0 victory over seventh-seeded Belvidere in the quarterfinal round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament at home Friday afternoon, Oct. 4.

Newton is scheduled to meet third-seeded Warren Hills in a tri-county semifinal round Tuesday, Oct. 8 at home.

Goalies Ava Kithcart (two saves), Abbie Paglia and Karlee Reid combined on the shutout for the Braves’ fifth shutout this season.

Here’s how other Newton teams fared recently:

Boys soccer

Newton was seeded ninth for the H/W/S Tournament and received a bye into the second round, where it was set to play at eighth-seeded Warren Hills on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Chase Vince-Cruz (four goals, three assists) and Paul Reinhart (four goals, one assist) lead the Braves (3-7) in scoring.

Girls soccer

Sahara Pereira scored and Sophia May made five saves, but the Braves bowed to Kitattinny, 2-1, at home Sept. 30.

Newton (4-5-2) was seeded eighth for the H/W/S Tournament and was scheduled to play host to ninth-seeded Lenape Valley in a second-round game Wednesday, Oct. 9.

With a win, Newton would advance to the quarterfinal round and play at top-seeded Kittatinny on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Girls tennis

Micaela Schlesner at second singles and the first doubles team of Sinead Kerrick and Duncan Henriquez each won, but seventh-seeded Newton bowed to 10th-seeded Sussex Tech, 3-2, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 tournament at home Sept. 30.

Schlesner, the team of Kerrick and Henriquez along with Samantha Sutton (first singles), Kirsten Ehrnberg (third singles), and Halle Schuele and Nana Tabiri (second doubles) all won as Newton blanked Wallkill Valley, 5-0, in a regular-season match at home Wednesday, Oct 2.

Cross country

Shane Bickerton placed 27th with a time of 19:09.00 to pace the Newton boys at the Shore Coaches Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Holmdel Park.

Maggie Daggett led the Newton girls, placing 55th in 23:23.00. Olivia Youngs was right behind in 61st place with a time of 23:38.00.