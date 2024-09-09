Braves defeat Patriots, 7-0

Kaitlyn Harding collected four goals, including three straight in the opening period, and Jaclyn Vena added two goals and an assist to power the Newton High School field hockey team to a 7-0 victory over Lenape Valley in its season-opening game at home Thursday, Sept. 5.

Meadow D’Annibale added a goal and an assist for Newton, which also received two assists from Allyson Maffia. Karlee Reid (one save) and Abbie Paglia combined on the shutout.

The Braves are scheduled to play host to Johnson at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16.

Here’s how other Newton teams fared last week:

Boys soccer

Riley Flemming, JT Kurilko and Brad Williams each scored in the second half to lift the Braves to a 3-0 victory over Vernon in the season-opening game at home Sept. 4.

Newton then suffered a 5-0 setback to Dover at home Saturday afternoon, Sept. 7.

Newton (1-1) is slated to play at Hackettstown at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 before playing at Blair Academy at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.

Girls soccer

The Braves (0-3) entered this week seeking their first victory of the season.

Newton is set to play host to North Warren at 4 p.m. Sept. 12 before playing at Blair Academy at 4 p.m. Sept. 14.

In a 6-1 loss at Vernon on Sept. 4, Sahara Pereira scored Newton’s lone goal while Skylar Mim made five saves.

Girls tennis

Micaela Schlesner (second singles), Kirsten Ehrnberg (third singles), and the duo of Sinead Kerrick and Kristina Gerndt (first doubles) each won to lead Newton to a 3-2 decision over Sussex Tech there Sept. 4.

Kerrick and Gerndt and the second doubles tandem of Halle Schuele and Olivia Pasquale each won as Newton bowed to High Point, 3-2, there Sept. 6.

Newton (1-1) is scheduled to play host to Sussex Tech at 3:45 p.m. Sept. 16.

Cross country

Shane Bickerton finished in 59th place, clocking a time of 19:31.00, to pace the Newton boys at the Warwick Valley Wave Manix Cross Country Invitational on Sept. 7 in Warwick, N.Y.

Maggie Daggett was the highest finisher of the Newton girls, crossing the tape of the 5,000-meter run in 33rd place in 22:42.50. She was followed by Olivia Youngs (37th in 22:49.90) and Bella Guzzo (45th in 23:29.90).

Other finishers included Anthony Quaglio (98th in 21:28.10), Alexander Johnson (103rd in 21:59.90) and Matthew Alberto (114th in 23:59.40).