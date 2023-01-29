Braves lose in HSW tournament

The Newton High School boys and girls basketball teams are out of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Athletic Association tournament.

The boys team fell to High Point, 62-48, in the first round Jan. 28.

The girls team lost to Lenape Valley, 47-31, in the preliminary round the same day.

The boys team is scheduled to play Sparta there Thursday, Feb. 2 and Wallkill Valley at home Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The boys team is ranked fifth in the Freedom Division of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) with an overall record of 4-12. It has won two of its nine division games.

The division is led by Hackettstown and Jefferson, followed by Lenape Valley and Wallkill Valley.

Girls team

The girls team next faces Parsippany at home Feb. 2, then Mount Olive there Saturday, Feb. 4.

The girls team is second in the Colonial Division of the NJAC with an overall record of 8-7 and a 6-2 record in division play.

Morris Tech, which is undefeated this season, leads the division.

Following Newton are Vernon, Lenape Valley, Hopatcong and Sussex Tech.

The American Division is led by Montville, followed by Pope John, then Sparta.

In the Freedom Division, Jefferson and Hackettstown are No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, followed by High Point, Wallkill Valley, North Warren and Kittatinny.