Braves lose in state final

The Newton High School field hockey team has nothing to hang its head over.

While the Braves bowed to perennial power Shore Regional in penalty strokes in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Group 1 final, signaling the end of their season Nov. 16, there was plenty left to celebrate.

“It was a bummer for sure,” said head coach Ashley Tashjian. “But our season was just so amazing that we will live off those memories. One loss to Shore shouldn’t minimize our accomplishments.”

Those accomplishments were many, including a 19-4 record and a final ranking of No. 11 in the state.

Before reaching the state final for the first time in 40 years, Newton earned its first sectional title since 2018 when it defeated top-seeded and No. 13 Madison, 2-0, in the North Jersey, Group 1 final on the road Nov. 13.

Kaitlyn Harding scored both goals - each on feeds from Emma Trout - and Abbie Paglia earned the shutout with a five-save effort to deliver Newton’s first sectional crown in six years.

“We were supposed to play Madison during the season, but it just didn’t work out,” said Tashjian, a 2006 Newton graduate. “When the girls saw that they were in the other side of our section, they were really excited. They knew they could play with them, and having that positive mental attitude is half the battle.”

Newton then advanced to the overall Group 1 final against Shore and held a 2-0 lead at the half as Jaclyn Vena scored with 5:23 remaining in the second period. Harding added a penalty stroke with slightly less than a minute left in the half.

Shore (25-2) knotted the game with two third-quarter goals and the teams then played tied, 2-2, through the end of regulations and two 10-minute overtime periods.

The game then went to penalty strokes to decide the winner.

Harding and Vena each converted their chances for Newton, but No. 8 Shore ended up prevailing, 3-2, and went on to win the overall Group 1 title Nov. 16.

“These girls were so prepared for this game,” said Tashjian. “We had improved so much and played a really good team as close as possible. There’s nothing to be sad about.”

The team, which won the NJAC Freedom Division championship with a 7-1 record, totaled 92 goals.

It was led offensively by juniors Harding (40 goals, 12 assists), Vena (23 goals, 16 assists), Trout (two goals, 14 assists) and Allyson Maffia (two goals, six assists), senior Olivia May (three goals) and sophomore Meadow D’Annibale (22 goals, 15 assists).

“Our players are really layered, meaning they can play defense just as well as they can offense,” the coach said. “They have the endurance to go end to end. A player like Meadow is just a sophomore and never really played before. She just turned it on and has the potential to be unstoppable.”

The Newton defense surrendered just 27 goals and posted nine shutouts led by Paglia, a junior, who emerged as the team’s top goalie.

“Abbie was sharing time in the beginning of the season with (freshman) Ava Kithcart,” said Tashjian. “And then she really broke out of her shell and found her confidence. She has great hand-eye coordination and did a great job for us.”

In addition to No. 8 Shore, two of Newton’s other losses were to No. 5 Montclair and No. 16 Warren Hills. The Braves lost to Warren Hills, 3-2, in the semifinal round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Oct. 8.

Newton will graduate eight seniors in May: Dani Burgos, Averi Dodd, Mashara Edwards, Sofia Garibaldi, Madison Jones, Ashley Montes and Karlee Reid.

The Braves seem poised to have another successful campaign next season.

“While we graduate eight seniors, only two were starters,” said Tashjian. “But we’re definitely going to miss the support they provided.

“The girls that will be back definitely have the maturity and experience now. This year was a lot of fun, and we’re looking forward to next year.”