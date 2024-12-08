Braves lose to Paramus Catholic, 8-2

Ty Dellicker and Vince Mancusso each scored but the Newton High School ice hockey team bowed to Paramus Catholic, 8-2, in its season-opener Friday evening, Dec. 6 at the Ice House in Hackensack.

The Braves trailed, 3-0, before Dellicker connected off feeds from Brody Dellicker and Joey Gallucci in the second period. After another goal by Paramus Catholic, Newton received a tally from Mancusso that was assisted by Kendra Smith and Sean Lockwood.

Adam Yacuk made 19 saves for Newton, which also received nine stops from Patrick Boden.

Newton was 13-11 last year, with Maksym Pastukh (41 goals and 13 assists, Gallucci (three goals, 11 assists) and Smith (two goals, one assist) returning this year.

The Braves will play Mountain Lakes at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm before meeting Morris Catholic at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 at Mennen Sports Arena in Morris Township.

Here is a look at other Newton teams:

Boys basketball

Senior Maxwell Maslowski (19.4 points per game, 5 rebounds) and junior Nick Kurilko (5.1 ppg, 3.5 rebounds) return from last year’s team.

Newton will open its season at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 at home against Hopatcong and will remain home to take on Sussex Tech at 7 p.m. Dec. 19.

Girls basketball

The Braves will open their winter season at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at Hopatcongbefore playing at Sussex Tech at 4 p.m. Dec. 19.

Newton will look to improve on last year’s 12-13 finish. Returning are junior Caitlin Pokrywa (12.4 ppg, 4.6 rebounds) and seniors Samantha Sutton (4.3 ppg), Sophia May (8.8 ppg, 4.4 rebounds) and Olivia May (3.4 ppg).

Wrestling

The Braves are set to open their season with a dual meet at home against Wayne Hills at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Newton then will take part in the 11th annual Laker Holiday tournament beginning at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 21 at Mountain Lakes.

Last year, the Braves finished 6-13 and qualified for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 tournament.

Bowling

The Braves rolled to a season-opening 7-0 victory over High Point on Tuesday, Dec. 4 at Sparta Lanes.

Newton was led by Cera Steinwand (501 high score), Brad Williams (500), Lukas Straub (459), Devlin Schmid (443), Salvatore Serillo (404) and Kaitlyn Steinwand (349).

Williams bowled a high game of 193 followed by Schmid’s 177.

Newton (1-0) will bowl against Sussex Tech at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 at Sparta Lanes.