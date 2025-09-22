Braves undefeated this season

Kaitlyn Harding scored twice and Meadow D’Annibale, Allyson Maffia and Christina Roque also registered to power the undefeated Newton High School field hockey team to a 5-0 victory over Vernon there Friday afternoon, Sept. 19.

Abbie Paglia recorded her fifth shutout of the season by turning aside the only two shots she faced.

Newton (7-0) is ranked No. 8 in the state.

The Braves have outscored their opponents, 44-5, this season, with Harding leading the way with 16 goals and six assists followed by D’Annibale (11 goals, two assists), Jaclyn Vena (seven goals, five assists) and Emma Trout (four goals, five assists).

Newton will play host to Warren Hills at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 27 before playing at Kittatinny at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1.

Here’s how other Newton teams have fared recently:

Boys soccer

Zac Huffman scored off a pass from Drew Huffman, but the Braves dropped a 3-1 decision to Hackettstown there Tuesday, Sept. 16.

In the most recent win, Zac Huffman and Ethan Rodriguez each connected for goals as Newton edged High Point there Friday, Sept. 12.

Anthony Romeo had three saves and Jack Boffa stopped two shots to anchor the defense.

Newton (2-3) is scheduled to play at Jefferson at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 25.

Girls soccer

Caitlyn Pokrywa had two goals and two assists; Madalyn Nolan scored twice; Hannah Harrison had a goal and an assist; and Avery Eigner also scored to power Newton to a 6-0 victory over North Warren there Saturday afternoon, Sept. 20.

Goalies Skylar Mims (two saves) and Maya Seamen (one save) combined to post the shutout.

Harrison leads the team in scoring with eight goals and one assist, with Nolan (five goals, three assists) and Pokrywa (two goals, seven assists) right behind.

Newton (4-1-1) will play host to Lenape Valley at 4 p.m. Sept. 25 before welcoming Kittatinny at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Girls tennis

After starting the season with seven straight losses, the Braves won their first match with a 5-0 decision at Hopatcong on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 18.

Sinead Kerrick (first singles), Samantha Ducharme (second singles) and Savannah Healy (third singles) each won in straight sets. Hannan Neal and Brianna Murray (first doubles) and Vanessa Burton and Gwen Alvarez (second doubles) each won by forfeit.

The Braves (2-7) have a match slated for at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 26.

Cross country

Maggie Daggett placed seventh with a time of 22:28 and Alexander Johnson clocked a time of 20:51, good for 55th place, to pace the Newton girls and boys, respectively, at the Back to the Mountain Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 13 at Garret Mountain in Woodland Park.

The Braves will compete at the Six Flags Wild Safari Invitational on Sept. 27 in Jackson.