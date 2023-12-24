Braves win four in a row

Sophomore Caitlyn Pokrywa scored a career-high 28 points along with eight rebounds to power the Newton High School girls basketball team to a 51-38 decision against Hackettstown on Friday afternoon, Dec. 22 at home.

The Braves, who improved to 4-0 this season, held a 15-9 lead after the first period and a 24-15 edge at the half. Avery Eigner and Samantha Sutton each added five points for Newton.

Pokrywa, who is averaging 15.3 points this season, had 14 points as Newton powered past Sussex Tech, 61-18, on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at home.

Olivia May (12 points, six steals, three assists, two rebounds), Sophia May (10 points, five assists, three rebounds) and Eigner (nine points, four rebounds, three assists) also contributed to the win.

Newton is scheduled to play in the Ranger Holiday Hoops Tournament, which will be held Tuesday, Dec. 26 and Wednesday, Dec. 27 at High Point.

Here’s how other Newton teams fared last week:

Boys basketball

Junior guard Maxwell Maslowski totaled a career-high 28 points along with five rebounds, two steals and two assists to fuel Newton to a 61-48 victory over Kittatinny there on Dec. 22.

Dominic Celi (12 points, five rebounds, three steals), Kevin Kozlowski (nine points, 11 rebounds, four steals), Jack Hunterton (eight points, six rebounds, two blocks), Nick Kurilko (seven rebounds, two steals), Kasai Goritski (two points, two rebounds, two assists) and Kai Moody (two points, four rebounds) also contributed to the decision.

The Braves (2-3) are scheduled to host a Holiday Tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 27 and Friday, Dec. 29.

On Dec. 27, Newton will play Sparta at 1 p.m. followed by Roxbury and Warren Hills at 3 p.m. The consolation game will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 29 followed by the championship game at 3 p.m.

Ice hockey

Maksym Pastukh totaled three goals and two assists; Brayden Dabrowski scored twice; Justin Zappe and David Pineda each added a goal and two assists; and Kayla Latham also scored to pace the Newton/Lenape Valley co-op squad to an 8-4 decision over Vernon on Saturday night, Dec. 23 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm.

The game was tied, 2-2, before the Braves struck for six second-period goals to take an 8-2 lead.

Newton/Lenape Valley (5-2), winners of four straight, are scheduled to play Hoboken at 9:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28 at Skylands Ice World.

Wrestling

Joey Catalano (144 pounds), Braxton Guerra (150), Aaron Stone (175), Davon Hook (215), Sean Brown (285), Keegan Murtagh (132) and Mason Bucci (138) all won by pin fall to key Newton’s 51-30 victory over North Warren on Thursday, Dec. 21 at home.

Newton (1-1) is scheduled to participate in the 65th annual John Goles Tournament on Dec. 28 at Warren Hills.

Bowling

After starting the season at 1-2, the Braves have won five straight meets after a 7-0 decision over Hopatcong on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at Sparta Lanes.

Leading the way were Devlin Schmid, who had a high series of 486, including a high game of 164, and Rachel Porzilli, who had a high series of 485, including a high game of 167.

Also contributing were Brad Williams (414 high series, 153 high game), Mackenzie Genung (277 series, 139 game), Cera Steinwand (255 series, 133 game) and Salvatore Serillo (253 series, 131 game).

Newton (6-2) finished 12th at the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament on Dec. 21 at Sparta Lanes.