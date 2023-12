The North Warren boys basketball team defeated Newton, 56-30, on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Maxwell Maslowski scored a game high of 22 points for the Braves (2-3) during the home game. Nick Kurilko, Kevin Kozlowski, Kai Moody and Matthew Siegel scored two points each.

For North Warren (3-2), Christian Otufale scored a team-high 15 points, followed by Maximus Hambos with 13 points, Lucas Csezmadia with 10, and Luke Stefankiewicz and Wilman Diogene with 8 each.