Braves win tournament

Junior Caitlyn Pokrywa totaled 13 points, seven rebounds and four steals and sophomore Avery Eigner added nine points to pace the undefeated Newton High School girls basketball team to a 30-24 victory over Parsippany Hills in the championship game of the Rally in the Valley Tournament on Friday afternoon, Dec. 27 at Wallkill Valley Regional High School.

The Braves, who improved to 5-0 this season, trailed, 13-9, at the half before using an 11-5 run in the third period to take the lead.

Olivia May (three points, three rebounds, two assists, one block, one steal), Jordyn Young (three points, five rebounds, one assist), Sophia May (two points, six rebounds, two assists) and Jolen Stoner (three assists, one rebound) also contributed to the decision.

In the opening game of the tournament, Newton defeated St. Elizabeth, 59-13, behind Sophia May’s 16-point, 10-rebound, five-assist and three-steal performance.

Pokrywa added 14 points, five rebounds, four blocks and one assist and Young totaled 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Newton is scheduled to play at Wallkill Valley at 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6 before playing at High Point at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 and at Dover at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.

Here’s how other Newton teams have fared recently:

Boys basketball

Newton dropped a 54-46 decision to Boonton in the consolation game of the Rally in the Valley Tournament on Dec. 27.

In the opening game of the tournament Dec. 26, the Braves were bested by Wallkill Valley, 71-56.

Maxwell Maslowski led all scorers with 25 points and also had four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Nick Kurilko added 20 points, five rebounds and five steals.

Newton (1-3) won its first game of the season Dec. 19 in a 56-40 home victory over Sussex Tech.

Kurilko, a junior, had 22 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and three blocks, and Maslowski, a senior, totaled 19 points, five steals and four steals in the win.

The Braves will play at Parsippany Hills at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3 before returning home to play host to North Warren at 7 p.m. Jan. 6.

Ice hockey

Ty Dellicker and Tanner Gaboda each scored twice; Arsenni Pastukh had a goal and two assists; and Sean Lockwood added a goal to pace Newton to a 6-3 victory over Parsippany Hills on Dec. 21 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm.

Patrick Boden anchored the defense with a 31-save performance.

Dellicker now leads the team in scoring with six goals and one assist for the Braves, who bowed to West Orange, 4-0, on Saturday night, Dec. 28 at Skylands Ice World.

Newton will meet Tenafly at 7 p.m. Jan. 3 at Mackay Ice Rink in Englewood.

Boys wrestling

Aaron Stone was runner-up at 175 pounds and Tyler Morodan placed fifth at 157 pounds to pace Newton at the 66th annual John Goles Tournament on Dec. 28 at Warren Hills.

The Braves placed 12th of 16 schools with 52.5 points. St. Joseph of Metuchen won the event with 256.5 points.

Stone bowed to Andrew Bouchard of St. Joseph, 8-0, in the 175-pound final. Morodan won by a 7-5 decision over Ryan Hisko of Warren Hills in the 157-pound fifth-place match.

Girls wrestling

Eva Barry captured the 138-pound championship and Stella Ramos won the 152-pound title to lead the Braves at the Bloomfield Tournament on Dec. 22.

Barry earned a fall over Bloomfield’s Leanna Noel in 2:51 in the 138-pound championship final, and Ramos pinned Alex Neuberger of Ewing in 2:32.

Other place winners for Newton included Addison Petersen (third at 100 pounds), Kameko Sibblies (third at 107), Paige DeCaro (second at 165), Brianna Murray (third at 185), Esthela Castillo (fourth at 185) and Abby Paglia (fourth at 235).

Indoor track

The Newton boys and girls are slated to compete at the ESU Warrior Classic at East Stroudsburg (Pa.) University on Saturday, Jan 4.