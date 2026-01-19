Captains guide Lenape Valley bowling with unity and perseverance

Dillon Green and Catherine ‘Cat’ Hudson, senior captains of the Lenape Valley High School bowling program, want to improve themselves in all aspects of the sport.

What makes Hudson and Green unique, however, is their commitment to the betterment of their teammates as student athletes.

“Dillon stands out as the sole senior to have competed on the varsity bowling team throughout all four years of his high school career,’’ Lenape Valley coach Kristi Kulcsar said. “His unwavering positivity and leadership have been instrumental in motivating the team, both in triumph and adversity. Cat, who joined the team last year, has demonstrated remarkable dedication and resilience. Her growth as a student-athlete over the past year made her the natural choice for co-captain in her final season with the team.

Their contributions extend beyond their performance on the lanes. They also provide strong leadership, teamwork and perseverance.

“We are proud to celebrate their dedication and the collective spirit of our team,” Kulcsar said. “This season, we are especially humbled and grateful for our (four) hard-earned victories, including memorable wins against Sparta and Hopatcong. These moments reflect the growth and resilience of our athletes, and we look forward to continuing to build on this progress.’’

The two leaders help their fellow bowlers improve in numerous ways.

“This season, Dillon and Cat have played a pivotal role in fostering a culture of unity and inclusivity within the team,’’ Kulcsar said. “With five new players joining this year, their leadership has been instrumental in ensuring everyone feels welcomed and supported. Dillon and Cat have consistently modeled the values of teamwork and encouragement, helping to develop a strong and cohesive team mentality that will serve as the foundation for our future success. Their dedication to creating a positive and inclusive environment has been truly inspiring.’’

It’s important to mention the achievements of Hudson and Green outside the realm of sports.

“Dillon was recognized as a Distinguished Scholar and achieved High Honor Roll status, reflecting his commitment to academic success,’’ Kulcsar said. “Cat has showcased her artistic talent by being selected to submit her poetry to this year’s Teen Arts Festival, highlighting her creativity and dedication beyond athletics.’’

The Patriots are scheduled to face Newton on Monday, Jan. 26, at Sparta Lanes. Plenty of bowlers have contributed to the victories that Lenape Valley have earned thus far this season.

NOTES: The statistics mentioned above were from matches through Jan. 20.