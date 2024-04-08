Cougars defeat Braves in baseball

Eddie Deckert went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI; Tyler Chodack was 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run; and Cole Davis was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI to lift the Kittatinny Regional High School baseball team to its first victory of the season: a 6-5 decision over Newton there Saturday afternoon, April 6.

The Cougars led, 5-1, after four innings before Newton evened the score with three runs in the fifth and a run in the sixth. Kittatinny then pushed across the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh to earn the win.

Kittatinny (1-1) is scheduled to play at Hopatcong at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 11 before playing host to Jefferson at 4 p.m. Friday, April 12 and Boonton at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13.

Here’s how other Kittatinny teams fared last week:

Softball

Ria Craig-Aguliar went 3-for-4 with two runs; Naila Watley-Gonzalez was 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run; and Kirra Newkirk singled in two runs and scored to pace Kittatinny, which was outlasted, 13-10, against High Point at home April 6.

Tasha Hornung was 2-for-2 with a double and two runs when Kittatinny dropped its season opener to Lenape Valley, 20-2, in five innings there Thursday, April 4.

The Cougars (0-2) are scheduled to play at Vernon at 4 p.m. April 11.

Boys lacrosse

Niko Martinez had two goals and Mike Strong added a goal and two assists in Kittatinny’s 7-3 loss to West Milford at home April 4.

The Cougars (0-3) are slated to host Morris Knolls at 10 a.m. April 13.

Girls lacrosse

Cameron Volpe connected for five goals; Raeleigh Dippel totaled two goals, three assists and three ground balls; and Erin Hennion added two goals to pace Kittatinny to a 13-2 victory over Parsippany Hills at home Monday, April 1.

Kylie Trilling (three goals) and Sophia Belardo (two goals) anchored the Cougars’ defense.

Kittatinny (1-2) is set to play at Villa Walsh at 10 a.m. April 13.

Boys tennis

The Cougars will play host to Vernon at 4 p.m. April 11.

The team consists of seniors Jacob Autore, Vincent Fasolo, Ryan Hudock, Dan Mauro, Andrew Mehringer, Jayden Niemasz, Rutger Vitez and Dylan Zupkay and junior Logan Sellers.

Boys golf

Kittatinny will clash with High Point at 4 p.m. April 12 at Black Bear Golf Club in Franklin.

Outdoor track

The Kittatinny boys and girls track squads will take on High Point in a dual meet at home at 4 p.m. April 12.