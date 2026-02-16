x
Esposito’s 18 lifts Lenape Valley past Wallkill Valley

Hamburg. Lexie Esposito scored 18 points to lead Lenape Valley Regional High School to a 47-35 girls basketball win over Wallkill Valley Regional High School on Feb. 12.

Hamburg /
| 16 Feb 2026 | 11:16
    Lenape Valley's Zoey Rosario handles the ball during a fast break play. Rosario scored 7 points.
    Lenape Valley's Zoey Rosario handles the ball during a fast break play. Rosario scored 7 points. ( Photo: George Leroy Hunter)
    Lenape Valley's Hope Catalano dribbles the ball. Catalano scored 6 points.
    Lenape Valley's Hope Catalano dribbles the ball. Catalano scored 6 points. ( Photo: George Leroy Hunter)
    Lenape Valley's Samantha Williams (33) scored 9 points.
    Lenape Valley's Samantha Williams (33) scored 9 points. ( Photo: George Leroy Hunter)
    Wallkill Valley's Kate Fahrenfeld scored 7 points.
    Wallkill Valley's Kate Fahrenfeld scored 7 points. ( Photo: George Leroy Hunter)
    Wallkill Valley's Jordyn Trinkleback (20) scored 9 points.
    Wallkill Valley's Jordyn Trinkleback (20) scored 9 points. ( Photo: George Leroy Hunter)

Lexie Esposito scored a game-high 18 points, leading the Lenape Valley Patriots (5-16) to a 47-35 win over the Wallkill Valley Rangers on Feb. 12 at Wallkill Valley Regional High School in Hamburg.

Jordyn Trinkleback scored a team-high 9 points for the Wallkill Valley Rangers (7-17).

Jordyn Trinkleback compiled 12 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals, Kate Fahrenfeld totaled seven points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals and Gabriella Kuhar added seven points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals as the Lady Rangers defeated Sussex Tech, 47-32, on Tuesday, Feb. 10 at home.