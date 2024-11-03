Field hockey team wins division

Kaitlyn Harding scored twice and Jaclyn Vena and Olivia May also registered as the Newton High School field hockey team, ranked No. 14 in the state, earned a 4-1 victory over Vernon there Wednesday, Oct. 30.

The victory was the sixth in the past seven games for Newton, which also clinched the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference Freedom Division championship with a 7-1 record.

Harding now leads Newton in scoring with 29 goals and 12 assists, with Vena totaling 20 goals and 13 assists and Meadow D’Annibale adding 17 goals and 12 assists.

Newton (15-3) is seeded second in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Group 1 tournament and will play host to 15th-seeded Glen Ridge in a first-round game Monday, Nov. 4.

The sectional quarterfinal round is slated for Wednesday, Nov. 6 with the semifinal round set for Monday, Nov. 11. The sectional championship is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the home of the highest remaining seed.

Here’s how other Newton teams have fared recently:

Cross country

Maggie Daggett placed 15th with a time of 22:18 followed by Olivia Youngs (16th place in 22:41) and Bella Guzzo (19th in 23:03) to pace the Newton girls at the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 championships Saturday, Nov. 2 at Garret Mountain in Woodland Park.

Shane Bickerton placed 35th with a time of 19:11 to pace the Newton boys at the same event.

Other boys place-winners included Anthony Quaglio (70th place in 21:00), Matthew Alberto (79th in 21:19), Alexander Johnson (81st in 21:22), Andrew Carleton (88th in 21:35), Ian Dodd (97th in 22:17) and Colin Daggett (125th in 29:47).

Other girls place-winners were Tess Porter (83rd place in 32:51) and Anna Agnoli (84th in 33:03).

Boys soccer

Paul Reinhart and Logan Scuralli each connected for goal but Newton suffered a 3-2 loss to Pope John in its regular-season finale at home Tuesday, Oct. 29.

The Braves (4-13-2) are seeded 15th in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament and will play at second-seeded West Essex in a first-round match Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Girls soccer

With their 0-0 tie with Lenape Valley on Oct. 24, the Braves ran their unbeaten streak to 3-0-1.

Newton (9-6-3) received the 10th seed for the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 tournament and is slated to play at seventh-seeded Park Ridge in a first-round game Nov. 4.

A victory there, and the Braves would play at second-seeded Waldwick on Thursday, Nov. 7.