Girls lacrosse team beats Warren Hills

Regina Williams totaled six goals, one assist, six ground balls, four draw controls and a forced turnover in leading the 11th-seeded Lenape Valley Regional High School girls lacrosse team to an 11-8 victory over 12th-seeded Warren Hills in the preliminary round of the 13th annual Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament at home Saturday afternoon, April 27.

Alison Church scored four goals, and Addison Coles also scored and added three ground balls, two draw controls and a forced turnover.

The Patriots, who received six saves from Kylee McCracken, are scheduled to play at sixth-seeded Vernon on Tuesday, April 30 in a H/W/S first-round game. The winner will go to the quarterfinal round Saturday, May 4.

Williams (34 goals, three assists) and Church (22 goals, two assists) lead the team in scoring.

Here’s how other Lenape Valley sports teams fared last week:

Baseball

Dylan Van Tuyl pitched a six-hitter and also drove in a run and Jake Marcisak and Chris Zander each went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run to pace Lenape Valley to a 3-1 victory over Hackettstown at home April 27.

Van Tuyl totaled 102 pitched, striking out six and walking two to help the Patriots improve to 7-5 this spring.

On Thursday, April 25, Lenape Valley outlasted North Warren, 12-10, also at home. The victory was keyed by David Rubenstein, who hit a grand slam, and Jake Marcisak, who hit a two-run homer. Chris Zander added a single, three RBI and a run.

Lenape Valley will play host to High Point at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 2.

Boys lacrosse

Lenape Valley, seeded 12th, bowed to 11th-seeded Phillipsburg, 7-2, in the preliminary round of the H/W/S Tournament there April 27.

The game was tied, 1-1, at the half before Phillipsburg closed with a 6-1 second-half showing.

Lenape Valley, now 2-8, is led offensively by Tyler Brennan (five goals, 11 assists), Chase De Oliveira (eight goals, eight assists), Dylan Fowler (eight goals, six assists), Luca Fowler (11 goals, two assists) and Kevin Giusti (five goals, five assists).

The Patriots are scheduled to play host to New Providence at 2 p.m. May 4.

Softball

Paige Henriksen hurled a five-hitter with four strikeouts and two walks and Julia Parise singled in two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift Lenape Valley to a 2-1 victory over Randolph at home Wednesday, April 24.

Lenape Valley, which defeated Newton, 11-1, on the road April 26, took a 7-4 record into play this week.

The Patriots are scheduled to play at Mount Olive at 4 p.m. Friday, May 3.

Boys tennis

The Patriots improved to 2-4 by defeating High Point, 3-2, at home April 26.

Sean Palermo (first singles) and Matt Walter (second singles) won in straight sets, and Onuche Adejoh and Noah DeKnight (first doubles) won in three sets.