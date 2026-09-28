Haunted Hawk Hustle returns to Newton

The fifth annual Haunted Hawk Hustle will bring a fall morning of running, walking and family activities to Hampton Pit on Saturday, Oct. 3.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. at Hampton Pit, 1 Rumsey Way. Participants can run or walk the course, cheer on others or enjoy the festivities.

Activities will include Touch-a-Truck, face painting, balloons, temporary tattoos, hair tinsel and a scare tent. The Barnyard Food Truck and an ice cream truck also will be on site.

Participants are encouraged to wear costumes, with awards presented to race winners and for the best costumes.

Race-day registration opens at 8 a.m. Advance registration is available at RunSignup – Haunted Hawk Hustle registration.

Proceeds will support programs for McKeown School students and teachers.