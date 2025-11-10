Kinnelon ends Kittatinny’s playoff push

The Kittatinny Cougars saw their playoff push come to an end on Friday with a 37-7 loss in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Section 1 Group 1 semifinals to the Kinnelon Colts at Kinnelon High School.

Quarterback Matthew Siciliano threw 1 touchdown pass and rushed for 2 touchdowns for Kinnelon. Soren Porada rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown. Porada also caught a touchdown pass. Chase Brancaleone rushed for a touchdown.

Quarterback Jack Brex threw 1 touchdown pass for Kittatinny. Wideout Kevin O’Keefe caught 1 touchdown pass.

The Colts (10-1) continue their playoff journey to the finals to face the undefeated Butler Bulldogs (10-0) on Friday.