Kittatinny basketball teams poised for competitive NJAC seasons

The Kittatinny High School girls and boys basketball programs have rosters filled to the brim with student athletes looking to give it their all on the court at all times this season.

Boys

The Cougars are scheduled to host Newton on Tuesday, December 16. Two days later, they travel to play Sussex Tech.

“We want to play very exciting basketball that our players’ classmates will want to come and watch,’’ Kittatinny coach Mike Lupo said.

Among the key returning players hoping to provide that excitement are Vinny Falchetta (senior, forward), Michael Strong (junior, guard), Justin Bair (junior, forward), Tyler Coombs (junior, guard) and Mason Reed (junior, guard).

Promising newcomers for the Cougars include Hayden Thibault (junior, guard), Adam Driscoll (junior, forward), Troy Boffa (junior, guard), Lucas Ingliam (junior, forward) and Shane Weiss (junior, forward).

Strong leadership could ultimately prove to be a key component in favor of Kittatinny this year.

“We have four juniors that all started for most of the season last year including returning captain Michael Strong,’’ Lupo said. “They are already setting the tempo in practice and leading by example. They’re very competitive and driven.’’

The Cougars posted nine overall victories with a winning mark of 6-4 in the tough Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Colonial Division last season.

“We are a contender in the NJAC Colonial Division,’’ Lupo said. “Lenape Valley did very well in our summer league.

“We have not only great athletes but very high character young men. Our practice environment is as good as I’ve ever been around.’’

Girls

The Cougars are slated to welcome Sussex Tech for a regular season contest on December 18.

“While goals are important, we know that accomplishments and recognition will take care of itself if we remain focused and get better each and every day,’’ Kittatinny coach Joshua Reed said. “Not only do we have to be our best selves as individuals but also become a tight-knit unit to reach our full potential this season.’’

Key returning players include Katie Sajdak (senior, point guard, returning First Team All-League, Captain), Reese Redden (senior, shooting guard, returning All-League Honorable Mention, Captain), Lina Hull (senior, forward, returning Second Team All-League).

Newcomers looking to make a positive impact at the varsity level include Grace Nelson (senior, guard), Hope Chapple (junior, guard), Haidyn Hough (sophomore, guard), Tori Hull (sophomore, forward), Bella Belardo (sophomore, guard) and Brooke O’Toole (sophomore, guard).

“This team is blessed with incredible leaders and outstanding people,’’ Reed said. “I am honored to coach them every day. Our two captains this year are Katie Sajdak and Reese Redden. They are impactful leaders on and off the court, who will push our fiercely competitive team each and every day. Additionally, our players are all motivated to be the best they can be on a daily basis. They will push each other to help everyone on this team rise.’’

Kittatinny posted an overall record of 18-8 with a mark of 8-2 in the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Colonial Division.

They also advanced to the NJSIAA North 1 Group 1 Sectional Tournament where they were defeated by two points by Butler last year.

“If we are able to hit the court with aggressiveness, passion and unity-then we believe that we can be very competitive in our league,’’ Reed said. “We have respect for every team in our division. Each coach is passionate about the game and their teams all play hard each and every night.’’