Kittatinny boys lacrosse opens season with five-game win streak

The Kittatinny High School boys’ lacrosse team isn’t waiting around hoping for opportunities to present themselves in the early going this regular season.

Instead, the Cougars are seizing every opportunity to put a lot of goals on the scoreboard and win games by significant margins.

The Cougars won five straight gamesfrom Saturday, March 28, through Thursday, April 9 thus far this year by a combined score of 53-34.

Kittatinny is scheduled to host Delaware Valley on Thursday, April 23.

“I would like this team to have a winning record and go far into the County and (NJSIAA) State Tournaments,’’ Kittatinny coach John Lade said.

Among the key returning student athletes to the varsity level helping the Cougars toward their goals are Shane Carman (senior, defense), Niko Martinez (senior, midfield), Jack Brex (senior, defense), Luke Henderhot (senior, goal tender), Greyson Lobb (senior, defense), Mike Strong (junior, midfield), Greg Roycroft (junior, attack), Callum Trilling (junior, midfield), Cooper Lobb (sophomore, attack) and Jamison Reilly (sophomore, defense).

Promising newcomers include Kevin O’Keefe (senior, midfield), Vinny Falchetta (senior, defense), Justin Bair (junior, midfield), Roman Volpe (junior, midfield), Nate Colon (junior, defense), Ben Calache (freshman, midfield) and Kenny Williams (freshman, attack).

Leadership has already proven to be beneficial for Kittatinny this year.

“Our captains are Niko Martinez, Shane Carman, Jack Brex and Mike Strong,’’ Lade said. “They provide a lot of experience that will help guide this team through the season.’’

Last season, the Cougars posted six overall wins with a mark of 3-3 in the NJILL Pooley Division.

This spring they compete in the Pooley Division along with West Milford, Newton, Lenape Valley, Vernon, Mount Olive, Morris Hills and Delaware Valley.

“I think we’re a contender,’’ Lade said. “We finished in the middle of the Division last year and return a good amount of production. Newton, West Milford, Lenape Valley and Delaware Valley [are among the top teams to beat in the Division this year]. We have a lot of returning production, so we’re hoping to have a solid year.’’