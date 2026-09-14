Kittatinny football eyes conference title, state playoff berth

There’s no turning back now.

The high school football regular season has arrived and some big moments have already taken place on the gridiron.

The Kittatinny High School football program is looking to make a strong impact on the field this year.

On Saturday, Sept. 19 the Cougars are scheduled to host Lenape Valley.

“[We want to] win a conference championship and qualify for the state playoffs,’’ Kittatinny coach Joe Coltelli said.

Among the key returning players are Waylon Harper (running back and linebacker), Mike Strong (wide receiver and corner back), Lucas Inglima (wide receiver, running back and corner back), Roman Volpe (running back and linebacker), Jameson Reilly (quarterback), Justin Bair (tight end and linebacker), Shane Weiss (offensive line and defensive line), Billy Jackson (offensive line and defensive line), Trevor Greenwood (offensive line and defensive line), Jakub Chaberek (offensive line and defensive line) and Evan Saul (wide receiver and linebacker).

Strong leadership appears to be factor for Kittatinny in a big way.

“Waylon Harper, Shane Weiss, Mike Strong and Jameson Reilly [are looked upon as leaders],’’ Coltelli said. “I hope they all lead by example and continue to help motivate our players.’’

The Cougars posted an overall record of 8-3 with a mark of 3-2 in the Super Football Conference American Blue Division last year.

They advanced to the semifinal round of the NJSIAA North 1 Group 1 Sectional Tournament in 2025 as well.

This season, the Cougars compete in the SFC National Blue Division with North Warren, Lenape Valley, Wallkill Valley and Sussex Tech.

Coach Coltelli views Kittatinny as a contender with Wallkill Valley being a top team to beat in the Division.

NOTES: On Sept. 11, Volpe rushed for a touchdown of 35 yards and Harper had a rushing touchdown from 25 away in a triple overtime defeat to Hackettstown...In a season opening loss to High Point, Volpe rushed for nearly 170 yards and three touchdowns and Reilly threw for over a 100 yards and a touchdown.