Local students compete in college sports

The indoor athletic season is well under way. Here are local student athletes who are making a name for themselves in college sports this winter:

• Paige Strangeway, a Newton High School graduate, is a senior competitor in breast stroke and individual medley events with the women’s swimming program at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Florham Park.

She placed 12th in the 100 breast stroke at the Ranger Invitational in Madison last month.

The Devils finished in third place in the team scoring at the Ranger Invitational.

FDU is scheduled to host Saint Peter’s in a dual meet on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Strangeway is listed as a psychology major.

• Katie Riva, a Kittatinny Regional High School graduate, is a senior who competes in freestyle events for the women’s swimming team at Ramapo College in Mahwah.

She placed second in the 500 freestyle in a home meet versus John Jay.

In December, the Roadrunners had two dual meet victories.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, they have a New Jersey Athletic Conference road meet scheduled at Rowan University.

Riva is listed as a nursing major.

• Wyatt McCarthy, a Newton High School graduate, is a senior competitor in the 157-pound weight class for the wrestling team at Rider University in Lawrenceville.

He had two wins in matches last month.

The Broncs had two dual meet wins in December.

On Sunday, Jan. 8, they are slated to host Rutgers.

• Billy Ruddy, a Kittatinny High School graduate, is a freshman competitor in freestyle and breast stroke events for the men’s swimming program at Rider.

He was part of the 200 freestyle relay team that placed fifth at the Bucknell Invitational in Lewisburg, Pa. The Broncs finished in sixth place in the team scoring at that event.

In dual meets last month, they had two victories.

Rider is scheduled to host Lafayette for a meet Jan. 14.

• Maddie Beyer, a Kittatinny High School graduate, is a freshman guard on the roster of the women’s basketball team at Drew University in Madison.

She played in all 11 games through Dec. 29 and had 15 rebounds, two 3-point baskets and five steals during that time.

The Rangers had an overall record of 10-1 with a mark of 7-0 on their home court and one win in the Landmark Conference.

On Jan. 7, they are scheduled to host Susquehanna University in a Landmark Conference contest.

Beyer is listed as a psychology major.

• Danny Haws, a Lenape Valley Regional High School graduate, and Perry Maio, a Kittatinny High School graduate, are on the roster of the wrestling team at Centenary University in Hackettstown.

Maio is a senior competitor in the 165-pound weight class, and Haws competes in the 133-pound class. In matches last month, Haws had two wins for Centenary.

In November, the Cyclones place sixth in the team scoring at the East Stroudsburg Open.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, they are scheduled for a dual meet at Delaware Valley University.

Maio is listed as a business management major and Haws as a communications major.