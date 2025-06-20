Miners leading division

More than a third of the way through the 2025 season, the Sussex County Miners are leading the Atlantic Conference East Division with a 26-10 record.

They remain three games behind the Quebec Capitales, who are No. 1 in Frontier League standings with a record of 29-7.

The Miners have a three-game series against the Capitales there this weekend, June 20-22.

In their most recent matchups June 13-15 in Augusta, the Miners won the first game, 6-0, then lost the next two, 6-4 and 3-0.

Mahki Backstrom of the Miners was the leading batter in the league with a .377 average as of Friday, June 20.

The Miners’ Gabriel Maciel is tied for second place in the league with Brailyn Marine of the Joliet Slammers. Both have batting averages of .368.

The Miners’ Sean Roby Jr. is in second place for total RBIs this season with 38. Anthony Calarco of the Schaumburg Boomers is No. 1 with 45 RBIs.

Leading pitchers

Miners pitcher Billy Parsons is tied for second place in the league with Anthony Escobar of the Lake Erie Crushers. Both have pitched five wins.

Tied for No. 1 with six wins are pitchers Brodie Cooper Vassalakis and Cleiverth Perez, both of the Capitales.

Miners left-handed pitcher Mike Reagan is second in the league with 46 strikeouts behind Cole Cook of the Boomers with 55.

Coming up on the Miners’ schedule is a three-game series against the ValleyCats (22-12) at home June 27-29, then a three-game series on the road against the New York Boulders (16-18) on July 1-3.

The Miners will play home games against the Ottawa Titans (11-24) on July 4-6.

Before the game July 4, the Miners will hold a “Hometown Heroes” parade, honoring veterans, first-responders and local volunteers. Fireworks will follow the games July 4 and 5.