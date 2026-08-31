Newton football looks to build on season-opening shutout

The Newton Braves football team didn’t cut any corners during the tough preseason and now they are already in search of their second win after a convincing 27-0 victory over Asbury Park last week.

The Braves are scheduled to host Hackettstown on Thursday, Sept. 3

“We would like the players to play for each other, get excited when their teammates have success and pick their teammates up when they need it,’’ Newton coach Matt Parzero said.

Among the key returning players are Hunter Wolfe (split end and defensive back, senior), Joe Melillo (offensive line and defensive line, senior), Tim McNamara (offensive line and defensive line, senior), Braxton Guerra (running back and linebacker, senior), Ethan Cooke (offensive line and defensive line, senior), Evan Cotter (running back and linebacker, junior), Reid Corino (running back and defensive back, junior), Ethan Collier (tight end and defensive end, junior), Juzziah Sheppard (split end and defensive end, junior) and Jamason Trout (offensive line, defensive line, long snapper, junior).

Newcomers include Evan Burn (tight end and linebacker, senior), Nasan Cruz (offensive line and defensive line, senior), Damien Thoresen (offensive line and defensive line, senior), Caulder Tellbursher (offensive line and linebacker, junior), Brayden Alpaugh (running back and defensive line, junior), Tanner Bash (running back, defensive back, kicker, junior), Noah Decker (quarterback and defensive back, junior), Jhalil Luthers (split end and defensive back, junior), Jonathan Ward (offensive line and linebacker, junior), Cole Young (quarterback and defensive back, junior) and Chase Wolfe (running back and defensive back, sophomore).

“The seniors and juniors have stepped in to leadership roles,’’ Parzero said. “They have been leading by example and holding their teammate accountable to our high team standards.’’

The Braves tallied an overall record of 5-4 including a record of 5-1 in the Super Football Conference American Blue Division last season. Newton advanced to the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North 1 Group 2 Sectional Tournament in 2025.

This year they compete in the American Blue Division with Vernon, Morris Catholic, Hackettstown, High Point and Jefferson.

“We are a contender,’’ Parzero said. “Hackettstown, High Point, Jefferson, Morris Catholic and Vernon all have strong squads. Each week will be a challenge as our younger/new players mature and survive their baptism by fire we will be competitive within our Division and tough non-division schedule.’’

Notes: Evan Cotter ran for touchdowns of 45 and 55 yards in the triumph over Asbury Park. Reid Corino ran for a 25 yard TD and caught a TD pass from Cole Young. Cotter finished with nearly 140 rushing yards in the contest.