Newton High School wins $5,000 in T-Mobile sweepstakes

Newton High School has won $5,000 through T-Mobile’s Friday Night 5G Lights $5K Fridays sweepstakes and now has an opportunity to compete for a $1 million football stadium transformation.

The national Friday Night 5G Lights program, now in its third year, is awarding more than $8.4 million to high schools in small towns. Schools that apply, rally community support and share their stories can compete for weekly cash prizes and the grand prize.

Newton High School’s $5,000 award is part of the program’s weekly giveaways.

Other schools have an opportunity to participate. Applications are being accepted through Sept. 18 at FridayNight5GLights.com. Applying automatically enters schools into the weekly $5,000 giveaways.

Beginning Oct. 8, community members will be able to vote to help determine which schools advance in the competition.

The program features celebrity ambassadors including football players Patrick Mahomes and Rob Gronkowski.

According to T-Mobile, previous winners have included schools in communities with populations of fewer than 2,000, demonstrating the potential impact of community participation.

The program provides an opportunity for local schools to seek funding for athletic facilities and student programs, with the grand prize consisting of a football stadium transformation valued at $1 million.