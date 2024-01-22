Newton/Kittatinny wins H/W/S title

The Newton/Kittatinny co-op girls wrestling team boasted 10 place-winners, including five champions, in capturing the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament title on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 21 at High Point Regional High School.

Liliana Zaku-Ramos won the 126-pound championship - her third tri-county title - followed by Paige Decaro (145 pounds), Stella Ramos (152), Brianna Murray (165) and Abby Paglia (235).

Other place-winners included Kayla Gearhart (sixth place at 100 pounds), Kameko Sibblies (third at 107), Emma Eigner (third at 120), Abigail Bloxham (third at 132) and Eva Barry (second at 138).

Newton/Kittatinny amassed 211.5 points, easily besting the 18-team field. Vernon was second with 150 points.

Zaku-Ramos won the 126-pound title with a 2:35 fall over Emma Reder of Sparta in 2:35 to improve to 19-0.

DeCaro earned a fall over Aoife Brown of Wallkill Valley in 1:45, and Ramos pinned Autumn Connolly of North Hunterdon in 2:37. Murray edged Riley Dunn of North Hunterdon, 2-1, in the 165-pound final, and Paglia pinned Delaware Valley’s Emmy Hotz in 64 seconds for the 235-pound crown.

Here’s how other Newton sports teams fared last week:

Girls basketball

Caitlyn Pokrywa totaled 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals and Sophia May added 14 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and four steals to power Newton to its third straight victory - a 43-28 decision over Mount Olive - on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 20 at home.

Pokrywa is averaging 13.4 points and May is averaging 9.3 points to pace the Braves.

Newton (10-4) was scheduled to play at Lenape Valley at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24 in Stanhope.

Boys basketball

The Braves came up just short in attempting to end their four-game losing streak as they bowed to West Milford, 53-52, on Jan. 20 at home.

Junior guard Maxwell Maslowski is averaging 20.4 points to lead the Braves in scoring.

Newton (3-11) was scheduled to play host to Lenape Valley at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Ice hockey

Newton suffered a hard-fought 5-3 loss to Parsippany Hills on Jan. 20 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm.

Ty Dellicker scored twice; Brayden Dabrowski had two assists; and Maksym Pastukh also connected for a goal to pace the Braves, which received 17 saves from Ryan Salerno.

Newton (8-5) is slated to play Gill St. Bernard’s at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27 at Skylands Ice World.

Boys wrestling

The Braves suffered a 57-20 loss at Kittatinny on Jan. 20, dropping their fourth straight match.

Newton (3-7) was led by Mason Bucci (138 pounds) and Timothy McNamara (157), who won by fall, and Joey Catalano (144) and Tyler Morodan (150), who each won by major decision.

The Braves are scheduled to wrestle at Pompton Lakes at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25.