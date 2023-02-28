x
Newton, Kittatinny wrestlers going to state tournament

NEWTON. Thaylor Sibblies of Newton High School remains undefeated this season.

| 28 Feb 2023 | 05:40
Thaylor Sibblies and Michael Melillo of Newton High School and Ethan Dalling and Reece Smith of Kittatinny Regional High School each punched their respective tickets to Atlantic City.

Sibblies, a senior, remained undefeated this season by winning the 157-pound championship over Dalling at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Region 1 championships Saturday afternoon, Feb. 25 in West Milford.

Melillo will join Sibblies in Atlantic City as the senior finished third at 138 pounds. Dalling, a sophomore, and Smith, who placed third at 144, also qualified for the trip south.

The top four place-winners in each weight class at each of eight statewide regions advance to the state tournament March 2-4 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Sibblies (27-0) was the top seed for the 157-pound weight class and defeated Joseph Rozynski of Pope John, 12-3, in the quarterfinal round before pinning Hunter Morton of Pascack Hills in 3:20. He then won by a 9-2 decision over Dalling in the final.

Melillo, a senior, was seeded fourth at 138 pounds, and reached the quarterfinal round, where he lost to Ramsey’s Christian Fojon, 5-1.

He rebounded to win twice in the wrestleback round, then avenged his earlier loss with a 4-3 tie-breaking victory over Fojon in the third-place bout.

Other Newton wrestlers competing at Region 1 included Mason Bucci (15-16 at 126 pounds), Aaron Stone (18-15 at 165), Brayden Nolan (20-12 at 175), Daniel Barry (21-13 at 190) and Brody Guerra (25-6 at 215).

Dalling was seeded third at 157 and defeated Gavin Seiler of Westwood, 3-1, in the quarterfinal round before edging second-seeded Gustavo Alarcon of Don Bosco Prep, 2-1, in the semis. Dalling (31-2) fell for just the second time this season with his loss to Sibblies.

Smith, a junior, won his quarterfinal match with Logan Hrenenko of Sparta, 2-1, in a tie-breaker before bowing 21-8 to Yannis Charles of St. Joseph of Montvale in the semis.

Smith then pinned Hrenenko in 3:40 in his third-place bout to improve to 25-6.

Other Kittatinny wrestlers at Region 1 were Jacob Savage (13-14 at 126 pounds), Chris Casale (16-16 at 132), Andrew Knutelsky (23-13 at 138), Bryce Coesfeld (29-5 at 150) and Tucker Lockburner (27-7 at 190).

Lenape Valley

Four Lenape Valley Regional High School wrestlers competed at the Region 2 championships at Mount Olive.

Sophomore Jakob Bell (27-11) pinned Osiris Harris of Dover in 3:38 in the first round of the 138-pound bracket before losing to Ryan Ford of Bergen Catholic in the quarterfinal round in a 29-second fall.

The remaining trio of Lenape Valley wrestlers included sophomore Marc Pavese (25-11 at 132), senior Eric Perez (25-9 at 190) and sophomore Gage Graziano (25-10 at 138).

Wrestling begins at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 2 with the preliminary and pre-quarterfinal round matches. It continues at 9 a.m. Friday, March 3 with wrestlebacks followed by the quarterfinals at noon and semifinals at 6 p.m.

The 2022-23 wrestling season concludes Saturday, March 4 beginning at 9 a.m. with the third, fifth and seventh place bouts. The championship finals are slated for 4 p.m.