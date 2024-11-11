Newton plays in sectional semifinal

Kaitlyn Harding scored three goals and Meadow D’Annibale connected twice to power second-seeded Newton to a 5-1 victory over seventh-seeded Boonton in the quarterfinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Group 1 field hockey tournament Wednesday, Nov. 6 at home.

The Braves re scheduled to play host to third-seeded Pompton Lakes in a sectional semifinal Monday, Nov. 11. The sectional final is slated for Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the home of the highest remaining seed.

Newton (17-3), ranked 15th in the state, started its state tournament play with a 4-1 victory over 15th-seeded Glen Ridge on Monday, Nov. 4 at home.

Emma Trout had a goal and two assists; D’Annibale and Jaclyn Vena each added a goal and an assist; and Harding also scored to pace the win. Goalies Abbie Paglia (six saves) and Ava Kithcart (two saves) anchored the defense.

Here’s how other Newton teams fared recently:

Cross country

Olivia Youngs placed 50th with a time of 22:42 to pace the Newton girls at the NJSIAA Group 1 championships on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 9 at Holmdel Park.

Other place-winners included Maggie Daggett (71st place in 23:47), Bella Guzzo (77th in 24:05), Piper Torella (99th in 25:16) and Tess Porter (134th in 36:06).

Girls soccer

Newton, the 10th seed, ended its season with a 2-0 loss to second-seeded Waldwick in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 tournament there Thursday, Nov. 7.

The Braves (10-7-3) won their first-round game, defeating seventh-seeded Park Ridge on Nov. 4.

Madalyn Nolan scored twice; Emma Eigner also scored; and goalie Sophia May made 14 saves in net.

Sahara Pereira (nine goals, one assist), Caitlyn Pokrywa (four goals, nine assists) and Vanessa Destefano (four goals, three assists) steered the offense.

Boys soccer

The 15th-seeded Braves suffered a 3-0 loss to second-seeded West Essex in the opening round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament there Nov. 5.

Newton finished 4-14-2 this season and was led offensively by Paul Reinhart (six goals, one assist) and Chase Vince-Cruz (four goals, three assists). Goalie Anthony Romeo posted four shutouts.